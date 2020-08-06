Gym owner starts COVID-19 disinfecting business

Keeping up with professional cleanings on top of their own disinfecting wasn’t in the budget. Killebrew and his wife decided to invest on an electrostatic sprayer and clean their own gym with it.

Killebrew explained the spray is charged and will adhere to the entire surface, so you don’t have to get underneath the equipment.

To earn extra cash to pay the bills, Killebrew started his own disinfecting business. He’s cleaned about 10 businesses already.

“We started this business out of necessity and our need and we wanted to also help out the community,” he said.

He’s keeping the price of the service affordable — cheaper than other competitors he couldn’t afford when searching.

Although his side gig is making up for the loss revenue of the gym, Killebrew wishes he didn’t have to moonlight.

“It’s definitely disheartening that we had to start another business just to stay afloat,” he said.” We’re all kind of doing what we can do, but it’s definitely not our dream.”

Therefore, until the weight of this pandemic isn’t as heavy anymore, Reece and other small business owners in his shoes will try to find a way to push through by keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive.

“We’re entrepreneurs. We’re gonna do whatever we can to keep going,” he said.