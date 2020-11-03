Haaland, Garcia Holmes encouraged by voter turnout

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland is hoping to hold onto her seat in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.
However, he is facing Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes who believes her campaign is resonating with voters.
Both candidates made one final push Tuesday to appeal to voters.
Both candidates said they are encouraged by the massive number of voters making their voices heard.
"I think that's a positive for me. I think that there's a lot of people who are tired of being at the bottom of the good list in New Mexico," Garcia Holmes said. "So I think that means voters want change, and voters really got it this year, they understand their vote has consequences.
"Since I got in, one focus I've had is to win my reelection and expand the majority in the House," Haaland said. "I feel like that's absolutely doable thing judging from the amazing turnout across the country."
