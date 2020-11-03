Haaland, Garcia Holmes encouraged by voter turnout | KOB 4
ALERT > Polls are open until 7 p.m. Find a voting location near you.
Advertisement

Haaland, Garcia Holmes encouraged by voter turnout

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 03, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: November 03, 2020 04:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland is hoping to hold onto her seat in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.

However, he is facing Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes who believes her campaign is resonating with voters.

Advertisement

Both candidates made one final push Tuesday to appeal to voters.

Both candidates said they are encouraged by the massive number of voters making their voices heard.

"I think that's a positive for me. I think that there's a lot of people who are tired of being at the bottom of the good list in New Mexico," Garcia Holmes said. "So I think that means voters want change, and voters really got it this year, they understand their vote has consequences.

"Since I got in, one focus I've had is to win my reelection and expand the majority in the House," Haaland said. "I feel like that's absolutely doable thing judging from the amazing turnout across the country."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
New Mexicans head to the polls on Election Day
New Mexicans head to the polls on Election Day
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
New Mexico poised to elect all-female U.S. House delegation
New Mexico poised to elect all-female U.S. House delegation
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
Advertisement


Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
New Mexicans head to the polls on Election Day
New Mexicans head to the polls on Election Day
Lujan, Ronchetti surrounded by loved ones as they await results in U.S. Senate race
Lujan, Ronchetti surrounded by loved ones as they await results in U.S. Senate race
Haaland, Garcia Holmes encouraged by voter turnout
Haaland, Garcia Holmes encouraged by voter turnout
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases