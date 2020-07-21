Haaland has more than twice money edge in reelection bid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland has a more than a 2-to-1 money advantage over her Republican opponent for her central New Mexico seat.

Federal campaign records show the first-term Albuquerque Democrat raised $205,663 from mid-May to June 30. She has more than $352,053 cash-on-hand but has already burned through $850,000 in her bid for re-election.