Haaland has more than twice money edge in reelection bid
Haaland has more than twice money edge in reelection bid

The Associated Press
Updated: July 21, 2020 06:23 AM
Created: July 21, 2020 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland has a more than a 2-to-1 money advantage over her Republican opponent for her central New Mexico seat.

Federal campaign records show the first-term Albuquerque Democrat raised $205,663 from mid-May to June 30. She has more than $352,053 cash-on-hand but has already burned through $850,000 in her bid for re-election.

Retired police officer and Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes reported raising $40,792 during the same time period. She reported having $145,363 following her GOP primary victory.

Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and is one of the nation's first Native American women in Congress.


