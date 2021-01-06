Members of NM congressional delegation say they are safe as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Congress was forced to go on lockdown as they were counting the Electoral College votes, which Joe Biden won.

Rep. Yvette Herrell, who said she would object to Biden's victory, said she is also safe.

She called the violence "unacceptable."

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez also tweeted that she was safe. She criticized the protesters, calling them "violent thugs."

She asserted that they "won't get their way."



A quick update pic.twitter.com/slYEOFInuO — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 6, 2021

I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable. I urge all those in Washington today to allow Congress to continue its business as the Constitution requires. — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) January 6, 2021

We are on lockdown, but safe right now, and firm in our determination to certify the election for the people, by the people.



Violent thugs encouraged by a desperate loser won’t get their way. — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) January 6, 2021

Thank you for all the prayers and inquiries. My staff and I are safe.



Much gratitude for the Capitol Police working to keep us all safe. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 6, 2021