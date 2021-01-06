Members of NM congressional delegation say they are safe as Trump supporters storm US Capitol | KOB 4
Members of NM congressional delegation say they are safe as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Members of NM congressional delegation say they are safe as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 06, 2021 03:08 PM
Created: January 06, 2021 01:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rep. Deb Haaland says she is safe following supporters of Pres. Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol. 

Haaland said she is in her office with one other staffer. 

The congresswoman thanked law enforcement for keeping them safe. 

Despite the protest, the Democrat said she will fulfill her constitutional duty and "affirm the will of the people." 

Congress was forced to go on lockdown as they were counting the Electoral College votes, which Joe Biden won. 

Rep. Yvette Herrell, who said she would object to Biden's victory, said she is also safe.

She called the violence "unacceptable."

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez also tweeted that she was safe. She criticized the protesters, calling them "violent thugs."

She asserted that they "won't get their way."
 


