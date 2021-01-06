Members of NM congressional delegation say they are safe as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Photo: File Photo
Photo: File Photo
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 06, 2021 03:08 PM
Created: January 06, 2021 01:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rep. Deb Haaland says she is safe following supporters of Pres. Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol.
Haaland said she is in her office with one other staffer.
The congresswoman thanked law enforcement for keeping them safe.
Despite the protest, the Democrat said she will fulfill her constitutional duty and "affirm the will of the people."
Congress was forced to go on lockdown as they were counting the Electoral College votes, which Joe Biden won.
Rep. Yvette Herrell, who said she would object to Biden's victory, said she is also safe.
She called the violence "unacceptable."
Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez also tweeted that she was safe. She criticized the protesters, calling them "violent thugs."
She asserted that they "won't get their way."
A quick update pic.twitter.com/slYEOFInuO— Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 6, 2021
I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable. I urge all those in Washington today to allow Congress to continue its business as the Constitution requires.— Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) January 6, 2021
We are on lockdown, but safe right now, and firm in our determination to certify the election for the people, by the people.— Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) January 6, 2021
Violent thugs encouraged by a desperate loser won’t get their way.
Thank you for all the prayers and inquiries. My staff and I are safe.— Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 6, 2021
Much gratitude for the Capitol Police working to keep us all safe.
What we’ve witnessed today is an insurrection and attack on our democracy.— Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) January 6, 2021
When it is safe to do so, I will return to the Senate chamber and get back to work to defend the U.S. Constitution.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company