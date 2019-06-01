Habitat for Humanity kicks off Women Build Week

"This home means a lot," she said. "I know that in my heart it's really meant for Raeni."

Christina said she'd never be able to afford a house of her own without Habitat for Humanity – which builds and sells homes with affordable no-interest payments to low-income families.

Saturday kicked off Women Build Week.

"It just emphasizes how important women are – not just in building, but women in society in general," said Jeanne Elmhorst.

Elmhorst is the team leader for The Mighty Mennos, one of the nine teams of women that will spend the week volunteering to build Christina's new home.

The Women Build teams have raised more than $25,000 to help build the home.