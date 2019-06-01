Habitat for Humanity kicks off Women Build Week
Kai Porter
June 01, 2019 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Teams of volunteers with the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity are hard at work building what will soon be Christina Valenzuela's new home.
"It's unbelievable," Christina said. She is a single parent to 8-year-old Raeni and she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in 2016.
She's now cancer-free, but said her new home will provide stability for her daughter.
"This home means a lot," she said. "I know that in my heart it's really meant for Raeni."
Christina said she'd never be able to afford a house of her own without Habitat for Humanity – which builds and sells homes with affordable no-interest payments to low-income families.
Saturday kicked off Women Build Week.
"It just emphasizes how important women are – not just in building, but women in society in general," said Jeanne Elmhorst.
Elmhorst is the team leader for The Mighty Mennos, one of the nine teams of women that will spend the week volunteering to build Christina's new home.
The Women Build teams have raised more than $25,000 to help build the home.
