Halloween candy: How much is too much?
Casey Torres
October 18, 2019 10:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Come Halloween night, trick or treaters will be invading neighborhoods asking for candy. But candy isn't the healthiest snack for kiddos.
Shelley Rael, a local registered dietitian and nutritionist, said excess sugars can lead to too many calories, displace other valuable nutrients and make a kid sick.
So how much sugar is too much?
Rael said it's different for every kid since they all are different weights. But in general, Rael said kids ages two to 18 should be limited to 23g to 28g of added sugars in a day.
As an example, 23 grams of sugar is equal to about two tablespoons. That amount can be found in about three fun-sized Snickers, Twix, or M&M packages.
Although it seems like very little candy, Rael said parents don't need to be too strict on Halloween.
"Just think of it as being a day to celebrate or being on vacation," she said. "Maybe not get too overwhelmed by how much sugar is in everything, but (do) not let the kiddos go overboard either."
