Halloween candy: How much is too much? | KOB 4
Advertisement

Halloween candy: How much is too much?

Casey Torres
October 18, 2019 10:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Come Halloween night, trick or treaters will be invading neighborhoods asking for candy. But candy isn't the healthiest snack for kiddos.

Advertisement

Shelley Rael, a local registered dietitian and nutritionist, said excess sugars can lead to too many calories, displace other valuable nutrients and make a kid sick.

So how much sugar is too much?

Rael said it's different for every kid since they all are different weights. But in general, Rael said kids ages two to 18 should be limited to 23g to 28g of added sugars in a day.

As an example, 23 grams of sugar is equal to about two tablespoons. That amount can be found in about three fun-sized Snickers, Twix, or M&M packages.

Although it seems like very little candy, Rael said parents don't need to be too strict on Halloween.

"Just think of it as being a day to celebrate or being on vacation," she said. "Maybe not get too overwhelmed by how much sugar is in everything, but (do) not let the kiddos go overboard either."

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: October 18, 2019 10:56 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Advertisement



Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Santa Fe schools chief quickly ends bid for legislative seat
Santa Fe schools chief quickly ends bid for legislative seat
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck