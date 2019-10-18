Halloween candy: How much is too much?

Rael said it's different for every kid since they all are different weights. But in general, Rael said kids ages two to 18 should be limited to 23g to 28g of added sugars in a day.

As an example, 23 grams of sugar is equal to about two tablespoons. That amount can be found in about three fun-sized Snickers, Twix, or M&M packages.

Although it seems like very little candy, Rael said parents don't need to be too strict on Halloween.

"Just think of it as being a day to celebrate or being on vacation," she said. "Maybe not get too overwhelmed by how much sugar is in everything, but (do) not let the kiddos go overboard either."