Hamilton, Hairspray, Jersey Boys plan to play at Popejoy in 2021

Davis said they, like many others, have had to adapt during this uncertain time-- by doing virtual shows.

People can support them by attending a virtual concert Saturday.

"It's been directed and conceived, actually, by an Albuquerque native and UNM alumnus James Mills," Davis said.

Davis is looking forward to when things get back to normal.

"Something live, people want to go back in and see live theater," he said. "They want to do something together!"