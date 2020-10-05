Hamilton, Hairspray, Jersey Boys plan to play at Popejoy in 2021

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Popejoy Hall has been forced to push back its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tony-winning musical Hamilton was supposed to premier in January at Popejoy. However, it's now scheduled for August.
"They really want to be here," said Terry Davis, spokesperson for Popejoy Hall. "They want to be in New Mexico and do the show for us, but they have to make sure they can get everything lined up as well."
Davis said other award-winning shows plan to visit Albuquerque in 2021 including Hairspray and Jersey Boys.
Davis said they, like many others, have had to adapt during this uncertain time-- by doing virtual shows.
People can support them by attending a virtual concert Saturday.
"It's been directed and conceived, actually, by an Albuquerque native and UNM alumnus James Mills," Davis said.
Davis is looking forward to when things get back to normal.
"Something live, people want to go back in and see live theater," he said. "They want to do something together!"
