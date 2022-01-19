'Hamilton' performances at Popejoy Hall postponed to 2023 | KOB 4
'Hamilton' performances at Popejoy Hall postponed to 2023

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 19, 2022 06:17 PM
Created: January 19, 2022 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 cases within the company of "Hamilton" and the ongoing omicron surge in New Mexico, the three-week engagement of "Hamilton" at Popejoy Hall has been postponed to 2023.

“This is an unfortunate turn of events but in light of the current omicron COVID-19 surge in New Mexico we feel postponing the Albuquerque engagement of HAMILTON is the safest course of action to protect the health and well-being of our patrons, cast, crew, staff and volunteers," Popejoy Hall Director Tom Tkach said in a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful for the ongoing support and loyalty of our donors and patrons through these challenging times and apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause some ticket holders. We are, however, very glad HAMILTON can be rescheduled to May 2023.”

Officials with Popejoy Hall said there is nothing for patrons to do at this time. The original tickets will be honored the new performance dates outlined below:

Original Dates → New Dates

  • Tuesday, January 25, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 7:30 pm   
  • Wednesday, January 26, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Thursday, January 27, 7:30 pm → Thursday, May 11, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Friday, January 28, 7:30 pm → Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, January 29, 2:00 pm → Saturday, May 13, 2023, 2:00 pm
  • Saturday, January 29, 8:00 pm → Saturday, May 13, 2023, 8:00 pm
  • Sunday, January 30, 1:00 pm → Sunday, May 14, 2023, 1:00 pm
  • Sunday, January 30, 7:00 pm → Sunday, May 14, 2023, 7:00 pm
  • Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 7:30 pm   
  • Wednesday, February 2, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Thursday, February 3, 7:30 pm → Thursday, May 18, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Friday, February 4, 7:30 pm → Friday, May 19, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, February 5, 2:00 pm → Saturday, May 20, 2023, 2:00 pm
  • Saturday, February 5, 8:00 pm → Saturday, May 20, 2023, 8:00 pm
  • Sunday, February 6, 1:00 pm → Sunday, May 21, 2023, 1:00 pm
  • Sunday, February 6, 7:00 pm → Sunday, May 21, 2023, 7:00 pm
  • Tuesday, February 8, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 7:30 pm   
  • Wednesday, February 9, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Thursday, February 10, 7:30 pm → Thursday, May 25, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Friday, February 11, 7:30 pm → Friday, May 26, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, February 12, 2:00 pm → Saturday, May 27, 2023, 2:00 pm
  • Saturday, February 12, 8:00 pm → Saturday, May 27, 2023, 8:00 pm
  • Sunday, February 13, 1:00 pm → Sunday, May 28, 2023, 1:00 pm
  • Sunday, February 13, 7:00 pm → Sunday, May 28, 2023, 7:00 pm

For additional information, click here.


