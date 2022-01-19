'Hamilton' performances at Popejoy Hall postponed to 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 cases within the company of "Hamilton" and the ongoing omicron surge in New Mexico, the three-week engagement of "Hamilton" at Popejoy Hall has been postponed to 2023.

“This is an unfortunate turn of events but in light of the current omicron COVID-19 surge in New Mexico we feel postponing the Albuquerque engagement of HAMILTON is the safest course of action to protect the health and well-being of our patrons, cast, crew, staff and volunteers," Popejoy Hall Director Tom Tkach said in a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful for the ongoing support and loyalty of our donors and patrons through these challenging times and apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause some ticket holders. We are, however, very glad HAMILTON can be rescheduled to May 2023.”