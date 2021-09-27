'Hamilton' tickets go on sale next week

The director of Popejoy told KOB 4 earlier this year that they're excited to see the return of big crowds.

"Hamilton" was originally supposed to come to Albuquerque 8 months ago, but the COVID pandemic pushed it to August of this year and now January of next year.

The hit show is one of the most popular shows in Broadway history, telling the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, and R&B.

Single tickets go on sale online next Tuesday, Oct. 5 at popejoypresents.com/hamilton.

In-person sales start Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at the UNM ticket office.

24 performances of "Hamilton" are scheduled for Popejoy Hall, but tickets are expected to go fast.