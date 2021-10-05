'Hamilton' tickets now on sale for Albuquerque dates

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 05, 2021 09:59 AM
Created: October 05, 2021 08:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tickets for 'Hamilton' in Albuquerque went on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The hit Broadway show is coming to the Popejoy Hall, opening with a 7:30 p.m. show Jan. 25 and closing with a 7 p.m. show Feb. 13. Tickets are available at the venue's website.
Ticket prices range from $49 to $169 and select premium seats will be available from $249. A maximum of eight tickets can be purchased for each show.
