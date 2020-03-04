Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes sold out at stores amid coronavirus scare | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes sold out at stores amid coronavirus scare

Joy Wang
Created: March 04, 2020 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Some experts have suggested that people stock up on essentials like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and Kleenex in preparation for the coronavirus, however those items are becoming more difficult to get a hold of in the Albuquerque Metro.

KOB 4 Executive Assistant Cassandra Jones went on a mission to stock KOB 4’s office with hand sanitizer, wipes and more, but she encountered some bumps along the way.

Advertisement

Watch the video above to find out how Jones was able to find what she needed to protect 150 people in the office.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
NM students being sent home with coronavirus-prep letters
NM students being sent home with coronavirus-prep letters
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Police arrest two suspects for murder of 17-year-old
Police arrest two suspects for murder of 17-year-old
15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing
15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing
Advertisement


State officials continue to monitor travelers for coronavirus
State officials continue to monitor travelers for coronavirus
NM students being sent home with coronavirus-prep letters
NM students being sent home with coronavirus-prep letters
Granddaughter bonds with grandma over bar hopping
Granddaughter bonds with grandma over bar hopping
Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes sold out at stores amid coronavirus scare
Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes sold out at stores amid coronavirus scare
Santa Fe vandal paints lewd images along bike trail
Santa Fe vandal paints lewd images along bike trail