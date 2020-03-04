Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes sold out at stores amid coronavirus scare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Some experts have suggested that people stock up on essentials like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and Kleenex in preparation for the coronavirus, however those items are becoming more difficult to get a hold of in the Albuquerque Metro.

KOB 4 Executive Assistant Cassandra Jones went on a mission to stock KOB 4’s office with hand sanitizer, wipes and more, but she encountered some bumps along the way.