Hank Schrader's beer from 'Breaking Bad' hits Albuquerque shelves | KOB 4
Advertisement

Hank Schrader's beer from 'Breaking Bad' hits Albuquerque shelves

Christina Rodriguez
October 16, 2019 12:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Hey, New Mexico. Pallets just arrived of fresh brewed Schraderbräu at Costco," Dean Norris announced in a video on Twitter Tuesday. 

Advertisement

Dean Norris played DEA agent Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad. His new beer, Schraderbräu, is now available at all three Costco locations in Albuquerque.

Breaking Bad fans might remember Hank brewing Schraderbräu in season two of the show. The "silky smooth" German lager has a 6.2% ABV. 

For more information, click here.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 16, 2019 12:13 PM
Created: October 16, 2019 11:57 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
Pot legalization plan subsidizes patients, pays police
Pot legalization plan subsidizes patients, pays police
Advertisement



BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
BCSO sheriff remains defiant on lapel cameras as commissioners pass resolution
Pot legalization plan subsidizes patients, pays police
Pot legalization plan subsidizes patients, pays police
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Nehemiah Griego apologizes for murdering his family
Hank Schrader's beer from 'Breaking Bad' hits Albuquerque shelves
Hank Schrader's beer from 'Breaking Bad' hits Albuquerque shelves
Sen. Udall unveils legislation to help prevent drunk driving
Sen. Udall unveils legislation to help prevent drunk driving