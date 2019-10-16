Hank Schrader's beer from 'Breaking Bad' hits Albuquerque shelves
Christina Rodriguez
October 16, 2019 12:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Hey, New Mexico. Pallets just arrived of fresh brewed Schraderbräu at Costco," Dean Norris announced in a video on Twitter Tuesday.
Dean Norris played DEA agent Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad. His new beer, Schraderbräu, is now available at all three Costco locations in Albuquerque.
Breaking Bad fans might remember Hank brewing Schraderbräu in season two of the show. The "silky smooth" German lager has a 6.2% ABV.
For more information, click here.
New Mexico!! New pallets of Schraderbrau just landed! Will sell quickly! Enjoy!!! @Schraderbrau_BB pic.twitter.com/2dyqxjOnMB— Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) October 15, 2019
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 16, 2019 12:13 PM
Created: October 16, 2019 11:57 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved