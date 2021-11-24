Happening Today: Free Thanksgiving meal, Expo NM's Winter Wonderland opens | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Happening Today: Free Thanksgiving meal, Expo NM's Winter Wonderland opens

Happening Today: Free Thanksgiving meal, Expo NM's Winter Wonderland opens

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 24, 2021 10:31 AM
Created: November 24, 2021 09:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As Thanksgiving approaches Thursday, events are happening around the metro to provide people with a sense of holiday spirit.

At the Albuquerque Convention Center, Joy Junction will be serving their annual Thanksgiving feast at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. The meal is free and no one will be turned away. A free ticket can be picked up at various shelters.

At Expo New Mexico, their Winter Wonderland drive-thru experience will be opening for the season, beginning at 6 p.m.

Guests can check out holiday lights and peruse through a walk-through version of the experience featuring live performers and entertainment if they choose not to drive.

More information and tickets are available on the Winter Wonderland website. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal road rage shooting near Old Town
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal road rage shooting near Old Town
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William
Estancia requires 'armed' meetings in response to new Roundhouse rules
Estancia requires 'armed' meetings in response to new Roundhouse rules
2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge
2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge
Local organization hopes Albuquerque will change handling of homeless camps
Local organization hopes Albuquerque will change handling of homeless camps