Happening Today: Free Thanksgiving meal, Expo NM's Winter Wonderland opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As Thanksgiving approaches Thursday, events are happening around the metro to provide people with a sense of holiday spirit.

At the Albuquerque Convention Center, Joy Junction will be serving their annual Thanksgiving feast at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. The meal is free and no one will be turned away. A free ticket can be picked up at various shelters.