Happening Today: Free Thanksgiving meal, Expo NM's Winter Wonderland opens

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 24, 2021 10:31 AM
Created: November 24, 2021 09:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As Thanksgiving approaches Thursday, events are happening around the metro to provide people with a sense of holiday spirit.
At the Albuquerque Convention Center, Joy Junction will be serving their annual Thanksgiving feast at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. The meal is free and no one will be turned away. A free ticket can be picked up at various shelters.
At Expo New Mexico, their Winter Wonderland drive-thru experience will be opening for the season, beginning at 6 p.m.
Guests can check out holiday lights and peruse through a walk-through version of the experience featuring live performers and entertainment if they choose not to drive.
More information and tickets are available on the Winter Wonderland website. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company