Happening Today: Suspects in two homicides to appear in court

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 03, 2021 09:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Paul Apodaca and Trey Bausby will each appear in court Friday.
Paul Apodaca will appear in court for a pre-trial detention hearing to determine if he will stay behind bars until his trial. Apodaca confessed to a string of murders and sexual assaults in the 1980s-and-90s, including the murder of UNM student Althea Oakeley in 1988.
Trey Bausby will appear for a conditions of release hearing. Bausby was arrested last week after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and disappearing. He was accused of a stabbing homicide in January.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company