Happening Today: Suspects in two homicides to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Paul Apodaca and Trey Bausby will each appear in court Friday.

Paul Apodaca will appear in court for a pre-trial detention hearing to determine if he will stay behind bars until his trial. Apodaca confessed to a string of murders and sexual assaults in the 1980s-and-90s, including the murder of UNM student Althea Oakeley in 1988.