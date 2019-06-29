Harbor Freight Tools opens location in Los Lunas
Christina Rodriguez
June 29, 2019 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Harbor Freight Tools is opening up a new location in Los Lunas, according to Albuquerque Business First.
A grand opening for the national retailer is set for July 10, at the newly renovated West Central Plaza.
"We're excited to serve customers in the great city of Los Lunas," said Mike Montoya, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools.”
