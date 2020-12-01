Hard-hit business owners still finding ways to give back to the community

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Small businesses owners, who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, are still finding ways to give back to the community.
Tiffany Gravelle's event planning business, Hello Tiffany, has taken a backseat to her toy and book drive for homeless kids within Albuquerque Public Schools.
“We’re collecting new toys, gifts, books and stocking stuffers for the homeless population that they serve for ages two to 18," said Gravelle, founder of the Make Merry Project.
One of Tiffany’s clients, Salt Yard, along with Effex Nightclub and Dirty Bourbon are hosting Kringle Jingle 2020.
Children will be able to meet Santa virtually. Money raised will go to the Barrett House Foundation, an Albuquerque homeless shelter for women and children.
"So for $10, you get three minutes of a personal one-on-one call with Santa,” Gravelle said.
People can also donate tips to staff at Salt Yard, Effex Nightclub and Dirty Bourbon.
The bar staff has been out of work since the pandemic started.
"We’ve just been waiting until the time we can reopen again, but in the meantime our teams are suffering, our workers are suffering, and to keep them afloat we do have the option of tipping your servers," Gravelle said.
