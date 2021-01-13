Harding County goes green, Union County moves to yellow

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 13, 2021 03:11 PM
Created: January 13, 2021 03:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Harding County and Union County improved in the state's Red To Green Framework for reopenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harding County can operate in the green level of restrictions, and Union County can operate at the yellow level.
Catron County, which was moved to the yellow level two weeks ago, returned to the red level after rises in test positivity rate and cases per capita.
The state reports that its most populous counties, Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Santa Fe, Sandoval and San Juan, saw mixed results, with three of the five worsening in both health metrics. Bernalillo County, meanwhile, improved in both metrics, and San Juan improved in one of the two.
