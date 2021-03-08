Harold Medina named APD chief of police

Mayor Keller also appointed four-time former Police Chief Sylvester Stanley as interim Superintendent of Police Reform in addition to the position of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO). Stanley will report directly to the City's Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair.

Medina will be tasked with tackling Albuquerque's crime crisis. APD is currently investigating 23 homicides in 2021, which is more than it investigated at the same time in 2020.