Harold Medina named APD chief of police | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Harold Medina named APD chief of police

Harold Medina named APD chief of police

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 08, 2021 03:54 PM
Created: March 08, 2021 02:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Monday that Harold Medina is the new APD chief of police.

Medina has been serving as interim chief since Mike Geier was let go in September 2020.

Mayor Keller also appointed four-time former Police Chief Sylvester Stanley as interim Superintendent of Police Reform in addition to the position of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO). Stanley will report directly to the City's Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair.

Medina will be tasked with tackling Albuquerque's crime crisis. APD is currently investigating 23 homicides in 2021, which is more than it investigated at the same time in 2020.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police identify Sunport homicide victims
Police identify Sunport homicide victims
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
FILE - Medical Assistant Keona Shepard holds up the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as she prepares to administer it at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the mass coronavirus vaccination in New Orleans, in this Thursday, March 4, 2021, file photo. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP, File)
VCSO says 11-year-old boy was not the intended target of shooting
VCSO says 11-year-old boy was not the intended target of shooting
K-12 educators, school staff now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico
K-12 educators, school staff now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico
Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque