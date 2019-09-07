Haynes Pool hosts Pooch Plunge event for dogs | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Haynes Pool hosts Pooch Plunge event for dogs

Grace Reader
September 07, 2019 07:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Haynes Swimming Pool in Rio Rancho ended their summer by turning the pool over to the dogs.

Advertisement

“We thought this was the best thing ever,’” said Amy Clichero-Eridon, a dog owner at the event.

The event was called the Pooch Plunge. The Rio Rancho Parks, Recreation and Community Services departments host the event every year. It is exactly what it sounds like— dogs get to check out the pool before it’s drained for the fall.

“This is our third year coming, we love coming,” said dog owner Anel Moran.

The cost to get in was $5 per dog. Across the street there was an animal adoption event and donation drive for animal shelters.

“It's fun, I think it should be around all the time,” Clichero-Eridon said.

Credits

Grace Reader


Created: September 07, 2019 07:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for politically themed menu
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for politically themed menu
Taos County sheriff: Country singer at fault for deadly crash
Kylie Rae Harris
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
Advertisement



Mayor Keller proposes sports-related infrastructure package to the City Council
Mayor Keller proposes sports-related infrastructure package to the City Council
Mayor Keller to replace city vehicle fleet with more energy efficient cars
Mayor Keller to replace city vehicle fleet with more energy efficient cars
State Police recruit new officers at the State Fair
State Police recruit new officers at the State Fair
UNM receives grant to study kidney disease in Native Americans
UNM receives grant to study kidney disease in Native Americans
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer