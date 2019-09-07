Haynes Pool hosts Pooch Plunge event for dogs
Grace Reader
September 07, 2019 07:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Haynes Swimming Pool in Rio Rancho ended their summer by turning the pool over to the dogs.
“We thought this was the best thing ever,’” said Amy Clichero-Eridon, a dog owner at the event.
The event was called the Pooch Plunge. The Rio Rancho Parks, Recreation and Community Services departments host the event every year. It is exactly what it sounds like— dogs get to check out the pool before it’s drained for the fall.
“This is our third year coming, we love coming,” said dog owner Anel Moran.
The cost to get in was $5 per dog. Across the street there was an animal adoption event and donation drive for animal shelters.
“It's fun, I think it should be around all the time,” Clichero-Eridon said.
