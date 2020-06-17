Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals

Under the proposal to expand mandatory paid sick leave, businesses would have to allow for 80 hours for full-time workers through the end of the year. It could be used if the employee gets COVID-19, or if they need to care for someone.

Businesses may be able to use federal grant money to cover sick leave through the end of the year, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

There are mixed reactions to the proposals.

Many restaurants say this would be bad news for them. They’re already hurting with business being down under COVID-19 conditions.

New Mexico Restaurant Association leaders are against the changes. They say they want to support employees and wish more could be done, but so many businesses are on the verge of closing for good. This could push them over the edge.

“We were completely shocked and taken aback when we heard that they introduced these pieces of legislation,” said Carol Wight. “It seems very insensitive to the businesses that aren’t even back at 100 percent yet… It’s like these city councilors have not been listening or hearing what’s going on.”

KOB 4 is hearing estimates of $70,000 or more per week for what some large restaurants would have to put up in hazard pay.

KOB 4 reached out to local hospitals and none of them knew if they fall under these proposals, but the city councilors say they do.

Many city councilors and economic experts say these changes are needed for workers, and there are long-term benefits for businesses. They say these policies keep workers happy and healthy and encourage them to both stay home when they’re sick and to keep their current jobs.

“Despite a lot of gut reactions people have about this being sort of a cost, a negative, that we have at the end of the day. For small business owners, they should feel less concerned about this than it seems to be right now,” said University of New Mexico finance professor Dr. Reilly White.

City Councilor Isaac Benton, who sponsored the proposals along with Councilor Lan Sena, says that something must be done for these workers, who are at the highest risk, even if some businesses are against the changes.

“We understand that. I understand that businesses are struggling, but they’re not the only people struggling. Workers are struggling as well,” Benton said.

City councilors say the earliest they would vote on the proposals is June 29, but they say it’ll probably be pushed to at least August.

Mandatory paid sick leave ordinance:

Applies to all businesses and the city of Albuquerque

80 hours for full-time workers through the end of the year

For part-time workers, the number of hours equals the number of hours that worker works, on average, over a two-week period

Only time worked within the city is included

Paid sick time taken between April 1 and the date the ordinance goes into effect can be subtracted from the 80 hours

The ordinance covers: caring for family members, which includes caring for children if schools are closed the employee’s place of business closing quarantine or isolation orders

Penalties for businesses and more details can be found here

Hazard pay ordinance:

Applies to “large essential employers,” which are businesses that have 50 or more employees

The extra pay would go to workers who make $15 an hour or less and who have contact with the public

Includes employees working in the following areas: emergency response health sector child or family care early education grocery stores food production or processing sanitation transportation providers security media services hardware stores laundromats utilities funeral homes and cemeteries financial services shipping restaurants delivery provision of care to individuals in their homes or a residential facility social services work public health work work performed in a warehouse any other work deemed to be essential by COVID25 19 public health orders



Pay would be: