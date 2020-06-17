Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals

Tommy Lopez
Created: June 17, 2020 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.  - Changes could be on the way in Albuquerque that would benefit some workers, but some businesses are worried they'll get hit hard.

City Councilors are considering a few proposals. KOB 4 looked at two of them Wednesday: one on hazard pay and one on mandatory paid sick leave.

Advertisement

The hazard pay requirement would be for all Albuquerque businesses that have been deemed essential and have more than 50 employees. It would include workers in health care, child care, retail and at restaurants and grocery stores, among other lines of work.

They would pay workers $60 extra for any 8-hour shift if the employee makes $15 an hour or less. Workers have to have contact with the public to qualify.

Under the proposal to expand mandatory paid sick leave, businesses would have to allow for 80 hours for full-time workers through the end of the year. It could be used if the employee gets COVID-19, or if they need to care for someone.

Businesses may be able to use federal grant money to cover sick leave through the end of the year, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

There are mixed reactions to the proposals.

Many restaurants say this would be bad news for them. They’re already hurting with business being down under COVID-19 conditions.

New Mexico Restaurant Association leaders are against the changes. They say they want to support employees and wish more could be done, but so many businesses are on the verge of closing for good.  This could push them over the edge.

“We were completely shocked and taken aback when we heard that they introduced these pieces of legislation,” said Carol Wight. “It seems very insensitive to the businesses that aren’t even back at 100 percent yet… It’s like these city councilors have not been listening or hearing what’s going on.”

KOB 4 is hearing estimates of $70,000 or more per week for what some large restaurants would have to put up in hazard pay.

KOB 4 reached out to local hospitals and none of them knew if they fall under these proposals, but the city councilors say they do.

Many city councilors and economic experts say these changes are needed for workers, and there are long-term benefits for businesses. They say these policies keep workers happy and healthy and encourage them to both stay home when they’re sick and to keep their current jobs.

“Despite a lot of gut reactions people have about this being sort of a cost, a negative, that we have at the end of the day. For small business owners, they should feel less concerned about this than it seems to be right now,” said University of New Mexico finance professor Dr. Reilly White.

City Councilor Isaac Benton, who sponsored the proposals along with Councilor Lan Sena, says that something must be done for these workers, who are at the highest risk, even if some businesses are against the changes.

“We understand that. I understand that businesses are struggling, but they’re not the only people struggling. Workers are struggling as well,” Benton said.

City councilors say the earliest they would vote on the proposals is June 29, but they say it’ll probably be pushed to at least August.

MORE DETAILS

Mandatory paid sick leave ordinance:

  • Applies to all businesses and the city of Albuquerque
  • 80 hours for full-time workers through the end of the year
  • For part-time workers, the number of hours equals the number of hours that worker works, on average, over a two-week period
  • Only time worked within the city is included
  • Paid sick time taken between April 1 and the date the ordinance goes into effect can be subtracted from the 80 hours
  • The ordinance covers:
    • caring for family members, which includes caring for children if schools are closed
    • the employee’s place of business closing
    • quarantine or isolation orders
  • Penalties for businesses and more details can be found here

Hazard pay ordinance:

  • Applies to “large essential employers,” which are businesses that have 50 or more employees
  • The extra pay would go to workers who make $15 an hour or less and who have contact with the public
  • Includes employees working in the following areas:
    • emergency response
    • health sector
    • child or family care
    • early education
    • grocery stores
    • food production or processing
    • sanitation
    • transportation providers
    • security
    • media services
    • hardware stores
    • laundromats
    • utilities
    • funeral homes and cemeteries
    • financial services
    • shipping
    • restaurants
    • delivery
    • provision of care to individuals in their homes or a residential facility
    • social services work
    • public health work
    • work performed in a warehouse
    • any other work deemed to be essential by COVID25 19 public health orders

Pay would be:

  • $30 for a shift lasting four hours or less
  • $60 for a shift between four and eight hours
  • $75 or any shift longer than eight hours
  • Only time worked within the city is included
  • Penalties for businesses and more details can be found here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 138 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 138 new COVID-19 cases
Activists question legitimacy of investigation into shooting near Oñate statue
Activists question legitimacy of investigation into shooting near Oñate statue
Family of shooting victim comments on protest, APD’s response
Family of shooting victim comments on protest, APD’s response
Man arrested for Oñate protest shooting faces more battery charges
Man arrested for Oñate protest shooting faces more battery charges
Mayor Keller calls for civil guard militia to be labeled a hate group
Mayor Keller calls for civil guard militia to be labeled a hate group
Advertisement


DA Torrez critical over APD's witness canvassing after Monday night protest
DA Torrez critical over APD's witness canvassing after Monday night protest
Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals
Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals
Business community asks governor to address state unemployment trust fund during special session
Business community asks governor to address state unemployment trust fund during special session
Educators raise concerns over funding amid COVID-19
Educators raise concerns over funding amid COVID-19
APD expresses frustrations over George Floyd protests
APD expresses frustrations over George Floyd protests