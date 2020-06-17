Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Changes could be on the way in Albuquerque that would benefit some workers, but some businesses are worried they'll get hit hard.
City Councilors are considering a few proposals. KOB 4 looked at two of them Wednesday: one on hazard pay and one on mandatory paid sick leave.
The hazard pay requirement would be for all Albuquerque businesses that have been deemed essential and have more than 50 employees. It would include workers in health care, child care, retail and at restaurants and grocery stores, among other lines of work.
They would pay workers $60 extra for any 8-hour shift if the employee makes $15 an hour or less. Workers have to have contact with the public to qualify.
Under the proposal to expand mandatory paid sick leave, businesses would have to allow for 80 hours for full-time workers through the end of the year. It could be used if the employee gets COVID-19, or if they need to care for someone.
Businesses may be able to use federal grant money to cover sick leave through the end of the year, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
There are mixed reactions to the proposals.
Many restaurants say this would be bad news for them. They’re already hurting with business being down under COVID-19 conditions.
New Mexico Restaurant Association leaders are against the changes. They say they want to support employees and wish more could be done, but so many businesses are on the verge of closing for good. This could push them over the edge.
“We were completely shocked and taken aback when we heard that they introduced these pieces of legislation,” said Carol Wight. “It seems very insensitive to the businesses that aren’t even back at 100 percent yet… It’s like these city councilors have not been listening or hearing what’s going on.”
KOB 4 is hearing estimates of $70,000 or more per week for what some large restaurants would have to put up in hazard pay.
KOB 4 reached out to local hospitals and none of them knew if they fall under these proposals, but the city councilors say they do.
Many city councilors and economic experts say these changes are needed for workers, and there are long-term benefits for businesses. They say these policies keep workers happy and healthy and encourage them to both stay home when they’re sick and to keep their current jobs.
“Despite a lot of gut reactions people have about this being sort of a cost, a negative, that we have at the end of the day. For small business owners, they should feel less concerned about this than it seems to be right now,” said University of New Mexico finance professor Dr. Reilly White.
City Councilor Isaac Benton, who sponsored the proposals along with Councilor Lan Sena, says that something must be done for these workers, who are at the highest risk, even if some businesses are against the changes.
“We understand that. I understand that businesses are struggling, but they’re not the only people struggling. Workers are struggling as well,” Benton said.
City councilors say the earliest they would vote on the proposals is June 29, but they say it’ll probably be pushed to at least August.
