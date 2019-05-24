14-year-old NM student places sixth at National Geographic GeoBee | KOB 4
14-year-old NM student places sixth at National Geographic GeoBee

Christina Rodriguez
May 24, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lakshay Sood has already made history, and he's only 14 years old. He set a national record when he became the only student to win a GeoBee five times in a row.

Lakshay proudly represented New Mexico at the National Geographic GeoBee in Washington, D.C., where he placed sixth. 

"This competition runs from fourth graders to eighth graders," he said. "This is the last year I could participate."

As he enters high school, he says he will take geography with him all the way back to D.C. 

"I want to be a public servant. Maybe go to Congress," Lakshay said. "Use my geographical skills to help people... especially our farmers." 

