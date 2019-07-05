Head start's field trip to zoo in jeopardy | KOB 4
Head start's field trip to zoo in jeopardy

Joy Wang
July 05, 2019 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An APS K-plus Head Start program's field trip to the ABQ Biopark Zoo is in jeopardy.

Hodgin Elementary School doesn't have the funding to pay for the field trip, according to one parent.

Tickets are $1.50 each and a bus will cost $225 dollars for the day.

"They're going to need four buses. That's a lot of money that you can't pull out of thin air,” said Jody Bergquist, a parent whose son attends the program.

Bergquist is asking for the public's help.

"If we can figure out how to get the kids from the school to the zoo, I'm willing to pay for every single one of those kids,” she said.

Anyone who can help can contact Hodgin Elementary School.

Joy Wang


July 05, 2019 06:48 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 05:43 PM

