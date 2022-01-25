Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust | KOB 4
Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 25, 2022 02:31 PM
Created: January 25, 2022 02:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert Tuesday due to dust.

Officials said individuals with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity.

The alert will expire on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 5 a.m.

Steps that you can take during health alerts:

  • Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.
  • Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.
  • Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
  • If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
  • Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.
  • Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

For more information, click here.


