Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 25, 2022 02:31 PM
Created: January 25, 2022 02:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert Tuesday due to dust.
Officials said individuals with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity.
The alert will expire on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 5 a.m.
Steps that you can take during health alerts:
