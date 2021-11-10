Health alert issued for City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County issued a health alert Wednesday afternoon.
The alert went into effect at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, warning of blowing dust that may cause adverse conditions for people with respiratory conditions.
People with conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and other respiratory and heart diseases are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.
The alert expires 7 p.m. Wednesday.
