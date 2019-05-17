Health Department: Sierra County case is not measles
KOB Web Staff
May 17, 2019 10:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Department of Health officials say a suspected case of measles in southern New Mexico, is not a case of the measles after all.
Last week, representatives with the Health Department announced that a person in Sierra County had possibly been infected with the measles, but now have confirmed that's not the case.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread easily through coughing and sneezing to those who are not immunized.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: May 17, 2019 10:23 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved