Health Department: Sierra County case is not measles | KOB 4
Health Department: Sierra County case is not measles

KOB Web Staff
May 17, 2019 10:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Department of Health officials say a suspected case of measles in southern New Mexico, is not a case of the measles after all.

Last week, representatives with the Health Department announced that a person in Sierra County had possibly been infected with the measles, but now have confirmed that's not the case.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread easily through coughing and sneezing to those who are not immunized. 

Click here for more information on measles from the CDC.

