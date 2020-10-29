Health officials concerned about staffing as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Scrase says about 30% of the cases in Doña Ana County were from the last two weeks, and more than 25% of the cases in Bernalillo County were from the last two weeks as well.

Health officials also report that cases among all age groups are up. Contact tracers report the most common place people have been after testing positive is shopping, following by restaurants or breweries.

To get this spike under control, health officials said it's going to take a community effort of wearing face coverings, social distancing and avoiding large groups.