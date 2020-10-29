Health officials concerned about staffing as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise | KOB 4
Health officials concerned about staffing as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Joy Wang
Updated: October 29, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: October 29, 2020 04:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, expressed concern Thursday about rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state reported it's highest daily case count Thursday. For the first time, more than 1,000 were reported to have been infected with the virus in one day.

In addition to case counts going up, hospitalizations are also up. 

"As we increase... we may have beds, but we may not have staffing for those beds," Scrase said.

Scrase says about 30% of the cases in Doña Ana County were from the last two weeks, and more than 25% of the cases in Bernalillo County were from the last two weeks as well.

Health officials also report that cases among all age groups are up. Contact tracers report the most common place people have been after testing positive is shopping, following by restaurants or breweries. 

To get this spike under control, health officials said it's going to take a community effort of wearing face coverings, social distancing and avoiding large groups.


