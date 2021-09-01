State health officials hopeful COVID-19 surge will peak soon

Dr. Christine Ross, the state epidemiologist, said she's not sure there will be a "magical number" where herd immunity is met and life can return to normal.

"I think what Secretary [David] Scrase was really important that this is a global pandemic, and New Mexico is not an island," Ross said. "We're part of the U.S. and we're part of this global community that is really, really well connected by air travel, sea, land, etc. So I don't think that there's a specific number I can quote and I think we will be dealing with this for a while."

Health officials said it continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Breakthrough cases remain just a small portion of overall cases.