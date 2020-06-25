Health officials report COVID-19 exposure at Los Lunas church | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 25, 2020 01:34 PM
Created: June 25, 2020 01:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reports the exposure of COVID-19 to parishioners of the Calvary Chapel New Harvest Church in Los Lunas. 

Officials say parishioners are asked to contact a nearby COVID-19 testing site to assure they do not have COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, or loss of taste or smell. 

“Job one of the Department of Health is to protect the health of the citizens of New Mexico,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “Anyone can unknowingly have COVID-19 and spread it to someone at higher risk of complications without realizing how dangerous it can be to that person, whether it’s a total stranger or close family member.” 

Testing sites can be found here.

For other health-related questions, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453. 


