Health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing faster than this time last year

"This is one of those things where it certainly seemed like a good idea at the time, but I don't think anybody really was able to anticipate how strong this delta variant is."

The Delta variant is more contagious and has been rapidly spreading since july when our state fully reopened.

Health experts said we need more people fully vaccinated.

Otherwise, in a few months, if COVID keeps mutating, even those who are fully vaccinated could be at a higher risk of getting sick.

"The severity of COVID right now is not what it was,” Morgan said.