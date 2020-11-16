Health officials say two-week shutdown is the only way to help overcapacity

“We are seeing our hospitals filled well beyond what is our typical capacity,” said Dr. Denise Gonzales, with Prebysterian.

There’s been mixed opinions on the second shutdown, but doctors said state officials had limited options.

"I don’t know that the state government had any other choice, at this point in time, certainly not where we are coming from today,” McKee said.

“No one person is in complete agreement with the entire body of policies that have been put forth but I think that at least 90 percent of us are 90 percent satisfied with the things that have been put forward,” Gonzales added.

When the going gets tough, medical professionals said to consider what it would be like to not receive critical health care if it was needed.

“We really do need the community’s help to help follow the governor's orders so that we’re able to continue having access for people that are coming in—whether they’re having a baby, whether it’s a car accident, whether it’s a cardiac issue. Whatever that might be, we want to be able to take care of all patients” Dr. Sandoval said.



