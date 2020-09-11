Health officials worry about COVID-19 spike amid flu season | KOB 4
Health officials worry about COVID-19 spike amid flu season

Casey Torres
Updated: September 11, 2020 01:37 PM
Created: September 11, 2020 01:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The flu season is approaching, and with the country still in the middle of a pandemic, doctors are urging people to prepare by getting the influenza vaccine.

“In the United States, every year, it affects somewhere around 30 to 40 million Americans and can result 30 to 40 thousand deaths nationwide,” said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman with Presbyterian.

The flu season kicking in doesn’t mean COVID-19 is taking a break.

“We may see an overlap of both COVID-19 and the flu," he said. "We know from early in the pandemic last year during the flu season, that it is possible to be co-infected – to have both a COVID-19 and influenza infections simultaneously."

There are two strains of flu, but experts aren’t sure which will be more prominent this season.

Type A

  • Usually starts earlier in the season.
  • Hospitalizations and complications are common.
  • Kids are not affected so much by this strain.

Type B

  • Usually starts later in the season.
  • Symptoms are mild which in return leads to fewer hospitalizations and complications.
  • Kids are affected more by this strain than Type A.

Dr. Salvon-Harman said no matter the strain, a vaccine can help prevent infections or lessen symptoms. It can be in form of a shot or nasal mist. He said it can make a big difference since experts are expecting COVID-19 to pick up during winter.

"We're actually coming out of a surge right now, so hospital volumes of COVID patients are down compared to where they were three months ago, four months ago,” he said.

However, if people catch the flu too, it won’t look good for hospitals.

“We’re very concerned that we could see an increase in COVID activity going into the fall and winter," he said. "If we see similar increases of flu at the same time, that could really increase volumes at hospitals and really stress the health care system."

Dr. Salvon-Harman recommends children, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions to receive a vaccine because they are most at risk.


