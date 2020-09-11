Health officials worry about COVID-19 spike amid flu season

There are two strains of flu, but experts aren’t sure which will be more prominent this season.

Type A

Usually starts earlier in the season.

Hospitalizations and complications are common.

Kids are not affected so much by this strain.

Type B

Usually starts later in the season.

Symptoms are mild which in return leads to fewer hospitalizations and complications.

Kids are affected more by this strain than Type A.

Dr. Salvon-Harman said no matter the strain, a vaccine can help prevent infections or lessen symptoms. It can be in form of a shot or nasal mist. He said it can make a big difference since experts are expecting COVID-19 to pick up during winter.

"We're actually coming out of a surge right now, so hospital volumes of COVID patients are down compared to where they were three months ago, four months ago,” he said.

However, if people catch the flu too, it won’t look good for hospitals.

“We’re very concerned that we could see an increase in COVID activity going into the fall and winter," he said. "If we see similar increases of flu at the same time, that could really increase volumes at hospitals and really stress the health care system."

Dr. Salvon-Harman recommends children, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions to receive a vaccine because they are most at risk.