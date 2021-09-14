Health professionals warn about return of flu season amid COVID-19

While health officials said the flu was virtually non-existant last season, they are worried about a rise in numbers this season which could cause a strain on the hospital system.

"Every year in the winter, prior to COVID-19, our hospital was almost bursting at the seams where we would have children, for example, having to lay down in the ER department waiting for a room," Dehority said, "so if you take that and you add on the COVID-19 cases that we're seeing, that's a situation we're trying to prevent."

According to Dehority, flu and COVID-19 symptoms are virtually the same which makes it hard for someone to know what they have unless they are tested. Furthermore, doctors are worried that unvaccinated people could get sick with both.

"We don't really know what would happen if that occurred, which I think should scare a lot of people," Dehority said. "It certainly wouldn’t be good, and would imagine it'd probably take an extra toll on the body."

There are free flu shot clinics being put on by UNMH in Albuquerque.