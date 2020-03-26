Health research center predicts hundreds will die from COVID-19 in NM by August | KOB 4
Health research center predicts hundreds will die from COVID-19 in NM by August

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 26, 2020 10:06 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 08:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A health research center at the University of Washington School of Medicine believes the coronavirus will be devastating for New Mexico in late April.

According to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, there will be 16 coronavirus-related deaths daily between April 23-29. 

The research center projects that 513 people will die from COVID-19 in New Mexico by Aug. 4.

The projection take into account social distancing measures that are mandated by the state. 

Click here to view the interactive charts, which show the projected curves for states, including New Mexico.


