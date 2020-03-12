Health Secretary issues order suspending mass gatherings in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 12, 2020 10:44 AM
Created: March 12, 2020 10:17 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel issued an order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the order, mass gatherings are defined as events that bring together 100 or more people in a single room or connected space like auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.
There are many exemptions to the order, including airports, other mass transit, shopping malls, shelters, retail and grocery stores, offices and businesses, courthouses, all educational institutions, child-care centers, health care facilities and other congregate care facilities and places of worship. Weddings and funerals are also exempt.
“We said yesterday morning the situation would evolve. It will continue to evolve. New Mexicans can expect their health officials to make the best decisions possible as we move through this public health challenge day by day,” Kunkel said.
Other states like Washington, Oregon and California have taken similar measures as of March 12.
The order is in effect through April 9. The New Mexico Department of Health says it could be extended based on need.
To read the full order, click here.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company