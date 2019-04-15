Hearing begins for teen killer who could be released from jail
Patrick Hayes
April 15, 2019 05:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge will decide whether a young man who killed five members of his family when he was 15 years old should be released from jail.
The amenability hearing for Nehemiah Griego took place behind closed doors Monday because it dealt with his treatment.
The hearing is expected to last two days.
The judge will then decide whether Griego has been "sufficiently treated.”
If the judge decides that Griego has been “sufficiently treated," Griego will be released.
If she decides Griego is not amenable to treatment, the judge could sentence Griego as an adult in the case.
However, there is no mandatory sentence. His sentence could be as little as probation to as severe as life in prison.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 15, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: April 15, 2019 04:10 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved