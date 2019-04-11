Hearing delayed for man implicated in deaths of two Albuquerque teenagers | KOB 4
Hearing delayed for man implicated in deaths of two Albuquerque teenagers

Brittany Costello
April 11, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who has been implicated, but not charged in the deaths of two teenagers showed up for court Thursday.

Jimmie Dunbar Atkins was arrested in March on armed robbery charges.

The state wanted Atkins to be held in jail pending a trial.

Prosecutors were planning to tie Dunbar Atkins to the murders of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef by showing videos that were obtained from Snapchat.

However, Dunbar Atkins’ attorney said he received the evidence on Wednesday and couldn’t properly prepare for Thursday’s detention hearing.

“Because they are going to use testimony from a witness related to a homicide that isn’t yet charged, we believe there’s more evidence on that than what they've disclosed in the brief videos they sent us yesterday,” said defense attorney Ben Ortega.

In response, Judge Cindy Leos rescheduled the hearing for April 17. In the meantime, Dunbar Atkins will not be held in jail. 

Brittany Costello


Updated: April 11, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: April 11, 2019 03:58 PM

