Hearing for Jacqueline Vigil murder suspect pushed to November

Prosecutors want an enhanced sentence of 20 years, citing his alleged involvement in the Vigil case.

In court documents, the FBI said Talamantes and at least one other person were lurking outside of Vigil's house, looking for items to steal – when they saw Vigil pulling out of her garage. The suspect allegedly shot her, then fled to Texas where he was later arrested.

The Bernalillo County district attorney anticipates Talamantes will face state and federal charges for Vigil's murder, but he did not have a timeline of when they would be filed.

The murder case got renewed attention through the announcement of Operation Legend in July. Vigil's family was invited to the White House for the president's press conference about the controversial initiative.

The Albuquerque Police Department said their homicide detectives have been building the case long before Operation Legend and the U.S. Attorney got involved.