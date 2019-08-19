Hearing for mom in boiling puppies case 'mistakenly' closed | KOB 4
Advertisement

Hearing for mom in boiling puppies case 'mistakenly' closed

Hearing for mom in boiling puppies case 'mistakenly' closed

Associated Press
August 19, 2019 07:14 AM

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - A court official says a New Mexico district judge mistakenly kept the public from a hearing involving a New Mexico woman accused of forcing her children to watch her kill their pets.
    
The Farmington Daily Times reports an Eleventh Judicial District Court administrator said last week it was a mistake for a district judge to close a public hearing for Martha Crouch.
    
An Aug. 14 hearing at Aztec District Court on Crouch's possible release was closed.
    
Eleventh Judicial Court executive officer Weldon Neff says District Judge Curtis Gurley viewed two of her cases as "inextricably" linked or impossible to separate and it was a mistake to close the public hearing.
    
A daughter told authorities the 54-year-old Crouch boiled puppies and poisoned a kitten as punishment.
    
She has pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: August 19, 2019 07:14 AM
Created: August 19, 2019 06:10 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
Hearing for mom in boiling puppies case 'mistakenly' closed
Hearing for mom in boiling puppies case 'mistakenly' closed
'Ghost bike' honors woman killed in hit-and-run crash
'Ghost bike' honors woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County
Matthew Gurule
Smell of urine leads to dispute between Nob Hill business owner and woman living in car
Smell of urine leads to dispute between Nob Hill business owner and woman living in car
Advertisement




Woman wanted for harboring car wash murder suspect
Woman wanted for harboring car wash murder suspect
As students head back to school, doctors warn of dehydration
As students head back to school, doctors warn of dehydration
Hearing for mom in boiling puppies case 'mistakenly' closed
Hearing for mom in boiling puppies case 'mistakenly' closed
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
New Mexico on pace for more record revenues thanks to oil
New Mexico on pace for more record revenues thanks to oil