Hearing for Torrance County judge moved to district court

White's attorney Sam Bregman argued that holding the preliminary hearing in White's own courtroom was far from fair.

"They did this to shame him," Bregman said. "They did this to shame the judge in his own courtroom."

Eventually prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office agreed to move the trial to district court in Estancia.

"I'm happy with any venue because we're looking to seek justice," said Collin Brennan, assistant attorney general. "We believe there is probable cause at this point and we will proceed to trial because we believe there is something there."

Prosecutors said they are working to get it set up in district court as soon as possible. A date has not been set yet.