Hearing for Torrance County judge moved to district court
Hearing for Torrance County judge moved to district court

Brittany Costello
June 06, 2019 06:39 PM

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. — Judge Heath White used to be a sheriff in Torrance County. Now, he's the one in court for reportedly using thousands of the county's tax dollars to buy expensive surveillance equipment, fancy parts for his truck and lots of guns

According to court documents, state police discovered White had spent nearly $160,000 of Torrance County money on personal items. 

However, none of that was heard in the courtroom on Thursday in Moriarty. The next step toward trial ended soon after starting. 

White's attorney Sam Bregman argued that holding the preliminary hearing in White's own courtroom was far from fair. 

"They did this to shame him," Bregman said. "They did this to shame the judge in his own courtroom." 

Eventually prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office agreed to move the trial to district court in Estancia. 

"I'm happy with any venue because we're looking to seek justice," said Collin Brennan, assistant attorney general. "We believe there is probable cause at this point and we will proceed to trial because we believe there is something there."

Prosecutors said they are working to get it set up in district court as soon as possible. A date has not been set yet. 

Brittany Costello


Created: June 06, 2019 06:39 PM

