Hearing in case against ex-Las Vegas mayor delayed | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Hearing in case against ex-Las Vegas mayor delayed

Hearing in case against ex-Las Vegas mayor delayed

The Associated Press
Created: April 07, 2020 06:19 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The preliminary hearing in the criminal case against a former northern New Mexico mayor has been delayed more than two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the hearing for former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron has been rescheduled for June 8 due to statewide bans on gatherings of more than five people.

Advertisement

Gurule-Giron was charged in December with six felonies related to abuse of power, bid-rigging, and offering and receiving bribes, prosecutors said. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Gurulé-Girón pressured city employees to give contracts to her boyfriend’s construction company.

A lengthy investigation by the Attorney General’s Office led to a raid of her home and City Hall in June 2019.

MORE: 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
How to safely care for a family member with COVID-19
How to safely care for a family member with COVID-19
Advertisement


UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Albuquerque photographer captures family portraits during pandemic
Albuquerque photographer captures family portraits during pandemic
Police still searching for girl who disappeared decades ago
Cayendito in 1986 (left), an artist rendering of what she might look like today (right)