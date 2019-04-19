Hearing will determine teen's sentence for fatal drive-by shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Carlos Alires has an amenability hearing on Monday during which a judge is expected to decide if he will be sentenced as an adult.
In May 2016, five suspects were arrested, including Carlos Alires, after a drive-by shooting killed 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia. Garcia's family says it's not fair for Alires to live his life, when Garcia no longer can.
"She was going to graduate and she was looking forward to getting her life started," said Garcia's grandma, Theresa Arellano. "She was on the phone with her mom, and the next thing she told her mom was, 'I've been shot.' That's the last thing her mother heard from her daughter."
Garcia was rushed to the hospital but she did not make it.
Alires pled guilty to second-degree murder and faces 15 years in prison if sentenced as an adult. However, he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting. At the amenability hearing on Monday, a judge could decide to release him by his 21st birthday.
"He actually made that choice. So he should be punished. He should pay the price for what he did," Arellano said.
According to the original criminal complaint, the five suspects were planning to steal marijuana from a home on Atrisco that night. They opened fire in the area, killing Garcia.
