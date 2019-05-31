'Heartbeat' abortion law in Georgia could mean more film productions in NM
Patrick Hayes
May 31, 2019 10:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M — Major studios, films and TV productions have flocked to the Land of Enchantment for years.
However, new laws in certain states could mean more business for New Mexico.
"When Georgia or Louisiana are making decisions like they've made, they start to look at other states and New Mexico is being looked at,” said New Mexico Film Office Director Todd Christensen.
Christensen has been receiving a couple calls a day from productions interested in leaving Georgia.
"We're getting calls. I think if the scripts fit, they'll come here,” he said.
Since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the state’s “fetal heartbeat bill,” many in the film and television industries have said they would reconsider giving the Peach State their business.
“They know the politics. When they call us or when there’s been a call to us, they know what the politics are they know we have a democratic governor,” said Christensen.
This past month, The Power reached out to New Mexico specifically because of the political climate in Georgia, and that state’s newly-enacted restrictions on women’s health care choices.
Christensen added that the production inquired about locations they had found in Georgia and if they might be able to find similar locations in New Mexico.
Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes of the Economic Development Department added, “I will say that I am really proud to live in New Mexico and represent a state that values a women’s right to have control over her own body and her own health care.”
Officials believe the state’s politics are only one factor attracting studios.
Earlier this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that increased New Mexico’s film incentives.
"The new incentives are going to help us grow and if other productions want to leave states for political reasons or whatever reasons, we would like to welcome them,” said Christensen.
Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: May 31, 2019 09:57 PM
