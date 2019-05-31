'Heartbeat' abortion law in Georgia could mean more film productions in NM

“They know the politics. When they call us or when there’s been a call to us, they know what the politics are they know we have a democratic governor,” said Christensen.



This past month, The Power reached out to New Mexico specifically because of the political climate in Georgia, and that state’s newly-enacted restrictions on women’s health care choices.

Christensen added that the production inquired about locations they had found in Georgia and if they might be able to find similar locations in New Mexico.