One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
June 08, 2019 10:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were on scene at Nexus Brewery along Pan American Freeway in northeast Albuquerque after a shooting Saturday evening involving federal agents.
Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said a man was shot inside the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital but he has succumbed to his injuries.
Police say a woman inside the restaurant was threatened by her ex, who brandished a gun. Off-duty federal agents at Nexus Brewery saw what was happening and shot the man.
The northbound frontage road near I-25 and Montgomery has been shut down.
"This is a homicide investigation for the police department, but involves a federal agency," Drobik said.
The investigation is ongoing.
