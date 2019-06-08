One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
June 08, 2019 10:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were on scene at Nexus Brewery along Pan American Freeway in northeast Albuquerque after a shooting Saturday evening involving federal agents. 

Advertisement

Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said a man was shot inside the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital but he has succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a woman inside the restaurant was threatened by her ex, who brandished a gun. Off-duty federal agents at Nexus Brewery saw what was happening and shot the man. 

The northbound frontage road near I-25 and Montgomery has been shut down. 

"This is a homicide investigation for the police department, but involves a federal agency," Drobik said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 08, 2019 10:45 PM
Created: June 08, 2019 08:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Thousands turn out for Albuquerque Pride Parade
Thousands turn out for Albuquerque Pride Parade
Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month
Albertsons on Central and Coors to close next month
Thrift-A-Lot celebrates one year anniversary
Thrift-A-Lot celebrates one year anniversary
Advertisement




One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
Thousands turn out for Albuquerque Pride Parade
Thousands turn out for Albuquerque Pride Parade
Thrift-A-Lot celebrates one year anniversary
Thrift-A-Lot celebrates one year anniversary
Judge dismisses 2 counts against former state tax secretary
Judge dismisses 2 counts against former state tax secretary
Albuquerque named one of the Best Small Cities in America
Albuquerque named one of the Best Small Cities in America