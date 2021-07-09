Heavy rains make clean up harder in Belen

Spencer Schacht
July 09, 2021
Created: July 09, 2021 09:30 PM
BELEN, N.M.- New downpour makes clean up harder in Belen as they struggle to recover and find a solution.
The American Red Cross came in to help folks with the clean-up from the flooding, and they'll need even more help after Friday night.
There is a plan in the works to build another retention pond in the area to help in the future.
City and state officials admit they need a long term fix.
