Hectic holiday season for Albuquerque police

“I mean it's kind of terrifying it's right behind my home you know? So I had a pretty rough 2019 I would hope 2020 wouldn't be the same,” neighbor Candy Cubitt said.

The homicide on New Year’s Day adds to an already deadly holiday season. At a time that’s supposed to be filled with joy and peace — Christmas Day brought the opposite.

Police said 19-year-old Paloma Sanchez was walking in the International District when she was shot and killed. They’re asking for help finding a white SUV that was spotted leaving the scene. On that same day, police found another homicide victim, Christian Frescas, on Lomas and Louisiana.

Then a couple silent nights until December 30, when another man was shot and killed near Copper and Tramway.

“I saw a gentleman just standing over there over the body and I kind of yelled out, 'what the heck is going on,' and he looked back at me and took off running on foot,” witness Cory Hall said.

Police said the man who died was 26-year-old Emilio Salcido. They haven’t said if they have anyone in custody for his murder.