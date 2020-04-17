Helicopter landing pad installed at Milne Stadium for potential COVID-19 transports

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 17, 2020 10:31 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 07:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A helicopter landing pad was constructed in the parking lot of Milne Stadium Friday.
Presbyterian Hospital will use it should they need helicopter transport due to a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Neighbors, across from the stadium, said they were not notified of the changes.
It’s unclear when and if the helipad will be used, but it will be ready.
Lovelace Medical Center has an assigned landing pad, too, should they need the extra help.
It would be at the neighboring Longfellow Elementary School.
UNM Hospital said it will continue to use their helipad on the roof of the hospital.
The hospitals said all of the extra precautions taken are to ensure they are prepared for a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company