Helping homeless people is a priority for local on-demand security company

He mostly responds to concerns of suspicious activity, possible drug deals and loud music.

“We show up within 5-10 minutes, handle the problem, we're done,” explained Baca. “They get a report through our app, and we charge them $35 dollars. That's all they pay.”

There’s also a retainer fee for $150 a month.

Most of their clients are small business owners.

“Since Central was redone kinda through that whole A.R.T project, a lot of transient people would come out to Lomas, so we started having problems with break ins,” explained Greg Sanchez, who owns a dental office.

Now, Advanced on Site Security monitors their cameras in real time, and officers show up when people who aren't allowed to be there won't leave.

But even Baca admits, on-demand security isn't the solution to everything.

“More and more businesses are having us because of the homeless,” expressed Baca. “My partner and I felt that because the situation has created an opportunity for us to get money we should give back.”

So they bring food and spend 10% of their earnings on feeding the homeless.

The hope is to help at least what seems like a growing problem in Albuquerque.

Baca says they've only had this new business model for a couple months.

They're getting about two or three new clients a week, and hope to expand by hiring more retired police officers.

