Helping homeless people is a priority for local on-demand security company | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Helping homeless people is a priority for local on-demand security company

Joy Wang
October 03, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque company is trying to make security more accessible and on-demand.

Advertisement

Phil Baca, a retired Albuquerque police officer, co-owns Advanced on Site Security with Gil Chaves, a retired officer.

“I would say about 95 percent of the calls are homeless,” said Baca.

He mostly responds to concerns of suspicious activity, possible drug deals and loud music.

“We show up within 5-10 minutes, handle the problem, we're done,” explained Baca. “They get a report through our app, and we charge them $35 dollars. That's all they pay.”

There’s also a retainer fee for $150 a month.

Most of their clients are small business owners.

“Since Central was redone kinda through that whole A.R.T project, a lot of transient people would come out to Lomas, so we started having problems with break ins,” explained Greg Sanchez, who owns a dental office.

Now, Advanced on Site Security monitors their cameras in real time, and officers show up when people who aren't allowed to be there won't leave.

But even Baca admits, on-demand security isn't the solution to everything.

“More and more businesses are having us because of the homeless,” expressed Baca. “My partner and I felt that because the situation has created an opportunity for us to get money we should give back.”

So they bring food and spend 10% of their earnings on feeding the homeless.

The hope is to help at least what seems like a growing problem in Albuquerque.

Baca says they've only had this new business model for a couple months.

They're getting about two or three new clients a week, and hope to expand by hiring more retired police officers.
 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: October 03, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: October 03, 2019 03:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
Advertisement



Man arrested in deadly street-racing cash
Man arrested in deadly street-racing cash
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Helping homeless people is a priority for local on-demand security company
Helping homeless people is a priority for local on-demand security company
New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness