Helping the homeless during the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local organizations that help out the homeless want to remind people about the resources they have available during the holidays.
“I think the biggest change is not being able to provide some of these major large year-end celebrations where people have the opportunity to get in get respite from the streets, stay warm and build community together. That's a big loss,” said Anita Cordova, development director for Health Care for the Homeless.
The Barrett House and Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless are just two organizations that provide services for unsheltered men and women every day—and Christmas is no exception.
“You add COVID to that, and it makes everything heavier and more complicated,” said Heather Hoffman, executive director of the Barrett House.
Providing help has been more difficult than usual. Health Care for the Homeless is feeling the pain, too.
“It’s colder outside, it's darker, it's harder to stay safe, and warm from the elements,” said Anita Cordova, development director for Health Care for the Homeless.
“We're not able to have our in-person volunteers,” she said. “We miss those smiling faces so much. We miss that. We miss the onsite help to sort through donations, connect the clients—we're all missing that aspect of the holidays for sure.”
That’s why Health Care for the Homeless is getting creative to make sure everyone who needs some kind of help can get it.
“We've been providing isolation backpacks for people experiencing homelessness and forced to sleep outside,” Cordova said.
Due to COVID restrictions, many people experiencing homelessness are unable to stay in shelters. Despite the closures, resources are still available. To view a list of resources, click here.
