Helping the homeless during the holidays

Providing help has been more difficult than usual. Health Care for the Homeless is feeling the pain, too.

“It’s colder outside, it's darker, it's harder to stay safe, and warm from the elements,” said Anita Cordova, development director for Health Care for the Homeless.

“We're not able to have our in-person volunteers,” she said. “We miss those smiling faces so much. We miss that. We miss the onsite help to sort through donations, connect the clients—we're all missing that aspect of the holidays for sure.”

That’s why Health Care for the Homeless is getting creative to make sure everyone who needs some kind of help can get it.

“We've been providing isolation backpacks for people experiencing homelessness and forced to sleep outside,” Cordova said.

Due to COVID restrictions, many people experiencing homelessness are unable to stay in shelters. Despite the closures, resources are still available. To view a list of resources, click here.