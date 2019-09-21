Hemp company among those awarded job training funds | KOB 4
Advertisement

Hemp company among those awarded job training funds

Hemp company among those awarded job training funds

The Associated Press
September 21, 2019 11:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A Santa Rosa-based hemp company is among those to benefit from over $2 million in state funds.
    
The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced the latest round of job training funds this week, saying it will cover 123 workers at 10 different businesses.
    
New Mexico Hemp Services will receive nearly $250,000 for 17 trainees at an average wage of $19.41 an hour. The company plans to have its operation running by the end of the year. It is hiring lab technicians, extraction chemists, storage clerks and an electrician.
    
As part of the Job Training Incentive Program, or JTIP, the state reimburses 50% to 75% of employee wages for classroom and on-the-job training.
    
The economic development agency has $10 million in JTIP money to award in fiscal year 2020.
 

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 21, 2019 11:51 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott
NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott
Advertisement



APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Hemp company among those awarded job training funds
Hemp company among those awarded job training funds