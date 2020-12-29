Here are the 2020 holiday gift return policies for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The holiday shopping craze is over. Now, gift returns are taking over. Casey Torres checked out what the return/exchange policies are during a pandemic.
Best Buy has an extended return period through Jan. 16 for most items purchased between Oct. 19 and Jan. 2.
At Target, there's a standard 90-day return policy for most items. Target-owned brands have a year return or exchange policy. If you're returning clothes, they will be quarantined before returning to the sales floor. If you're returning electronic or entertainment items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 25, you have 30 days. Apple products have a 15-day return policy that started the day after Christmas.
Walmart offers an extended return period for purchases made between Oct. 16 and Dec. 25. Check your receipts of call your nearest Walmart to find out what your return window is.
