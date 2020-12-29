Here are the 2020 holiday gift return policies for Walmart, Target and Best Buy | KOB 4
Here are the 2020 holiday gift return policies for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Casey Torres
Updated: December 29, 2020 12:09 PM
Created: December 29, 2020 11:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The holiday shopping craze is over. Now, gift returns are taking over. Casey Torres checked out what the return/exchange policies are during a pandemic.

Best Buy has an extended return period through Jan. 16 for most items purchased between Oct. 19 and Jan. 2. 

  • Cell phones, tablets and cellular wearables must be returned within 14 days of purchase. 
  • Major appliances and holiday products must be returned within 15 days of purchase. 

At Target, there's a standard 90-day return policy for most items. Target-owned brands have a year return or exchange policy. If you're returning clothes, they will be quarantined before returning to the sales floor. If you're returning electronic or entertainment items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 25, you have 30 days. Apple products have a 15-day return policy that started the day after Christmas. 

Walmart offers an extended return period for purchases made between Oct. 16 and Dec. 25. Check your receipts of call your nearest Walmart to find out what your return window is. 

  • 14-day window: Return by Jan. 8 
  • 30-day window: Return by Jan. 24
  • 60-day window: Return by Feb. 23
  • 90-day window: Return 90 days from delivery date 

For more information, click here.


